OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,170. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

