OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $7.91 on Tuesday, hitting $325.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

