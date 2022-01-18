OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 457 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,896,000 after purchasing an additional 50,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NYSE:STE traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, reaching $229.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,280. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

