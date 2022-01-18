OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $40.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,410.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,335.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,318.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 266.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,748.65.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

