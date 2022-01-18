OptionRoom Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $897,579.00 and approximately $275,267.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.71 or 0.07469392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.04 or 0.99962110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00067099 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007681 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

