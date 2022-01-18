Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

