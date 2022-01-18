Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 71,603 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 256,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

