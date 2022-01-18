Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,746 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after buying an additional 1,420,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

