Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 332 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 10.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $744.53 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $791.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.86. The firm has a market cap of $305.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.