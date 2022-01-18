Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 808 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,688.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.