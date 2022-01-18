Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORRAF remained flat at $$2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. Orora has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.
About Orora
