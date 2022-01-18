Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORRAF remained flat at $$2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. Orora has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

