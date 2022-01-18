Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,739 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

