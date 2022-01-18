Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,603,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $511,062,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 578.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $168.00 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.98 and a 200-day moving average of $293.75. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

