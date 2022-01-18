Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,795,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $323,315,000 after purchasing an additional 471,304 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 248,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 97.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

