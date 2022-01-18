Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

