Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 521 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.16 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

