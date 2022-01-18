Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

