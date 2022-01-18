PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Price Target Raised to 770.00

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from 730.00 to 770.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $334.19.

MPGPF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. PageGroup has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.46.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

