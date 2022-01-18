PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Price Target Raised to 770.00

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from 730.00 to 770.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $334.19.

MPGPF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. PageGroup has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.46.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

