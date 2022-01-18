PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,246 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $46,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 17.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,293 shares of company stock worth $7,673,669. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

