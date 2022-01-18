PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $62.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

NYSE PD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,669. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

