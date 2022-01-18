Pallapay Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $439,327.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.86 or 0.07465794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.02 or 0.99720497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00067612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007632 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 518,859,033 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

