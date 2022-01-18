Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Financial Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFG opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

