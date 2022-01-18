Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after acquiring an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,337 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NYSE FE opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

