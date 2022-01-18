Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,922 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Dollar General by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Dollar General by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.48.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

