Parachute Market Cap Reaches $918,793.72 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $918,793.72 and approximately $227,681.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

