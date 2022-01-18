Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.94

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.94 and last traded at C$25.30, with a volume of 426535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.27.

PXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.69.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 3.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,222,348.50. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $880,000 in the last three months.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.