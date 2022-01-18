Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

