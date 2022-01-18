Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after buying an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $325.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.26. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

