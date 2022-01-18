Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after buying an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,359,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

