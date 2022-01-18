Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

