Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

