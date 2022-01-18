Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 283.0% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 29,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,479.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 336.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,327,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,103,559,000 after buying an additional 4,106,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 269,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after acquiring an additional 208,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $269.42 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $673.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

