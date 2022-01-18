Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

