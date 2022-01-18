Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

