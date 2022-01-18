PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 159.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.21.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.50. 184,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

