PCHAIN (PI) Achieves Market Cap of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

