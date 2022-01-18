PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,600. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $116,622. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.