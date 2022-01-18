Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 124,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 844,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $119,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,558,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

