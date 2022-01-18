Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.88. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

