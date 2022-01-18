Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,829,000 after acquiring an additional 157,341 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,700 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $444,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,537 shares of company stock worth $15,066,418 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWST opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

