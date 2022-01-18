Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,580 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,530 ($48.16) to GBX 3,580 ($48.85) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.94) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.57) to GBX 3,410 ($46.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Persimmon to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($40.93) to GBX 2,500 ($34.11) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.48).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,578 ($35.18) on Friday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,476 ($33.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,764.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,794.99.

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($38.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,538.34).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

