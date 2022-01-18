PetroDollar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.00 (XPD)

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. PetroDollar has a market cap of $541,666.06 and $53.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars.

