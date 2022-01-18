Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,686,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHUN shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Phunware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,353,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,517,588. The company has a market cap of $312.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.