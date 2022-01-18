Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,840. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.