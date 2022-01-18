Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $29.46 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $468.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

