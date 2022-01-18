Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $5.55 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 175,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

