Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 548,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 1.4% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,682,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 116,892 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,084,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 119,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,556,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 95,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

