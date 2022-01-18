Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 4,458 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,858,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $19.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019,540. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

