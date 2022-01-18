PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $58,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at $172,000.

PFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

