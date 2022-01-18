Piper Sandler Increases OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $6.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OPK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 520,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

